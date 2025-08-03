Man arrested after armed robbery of Happy Valley restaurant

A man who robbed a Happy Valley restaurant at gunpoint was arrested three days later after investigators identified him via surveillance footage.

Douglas Wayne Kelsey, 33, of Aloha, was taken into custody Thursday, July 31, in connection to an early-morning robbery at the Denny’s restaurant located at 12101 S.E. 82nd Avenue.

The robbery occurred just after 1:38 a.m. Monday, July 28, at the restaurant in unincorporated Clackamas County near Happy Valley. The suspect, later identified as Kelsey, held an employee at gunpoint and took a black bag containing an unknown amount of cash.

He fled the location in a blue sedan with unknown plates before Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded.

Using video surveillance from the restaurant, detectives identified Kelsey. They served an arrest warrant at a home in the 7700 block of Southeast Lamphier Street in unincorporated Clackamas County, near Milwaukie. Kelsey was arrested just after 2 p.m. by the Clackamas County Interagency SWAT Team. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the arrest.

Kelsey was booked into the Clackamas County Jail without bail. He faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree theft and menacing.