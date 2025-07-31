UPDATE: A Gresham Police officer facing 56 charges for allegedly raping and sexually abusing a teenage girl entered a not guilty plea during his first appearance in court.

Hector Carranza, 36, who has been on administrative leave from the Gresham Police Department since November, made his brief appearance in the Multnomah County Circuit Court Friday morning, Aug. 1.

Carranza was given a 56-count indictment by a Multnomah County grand jury. He was arrested early Thursday afternoon, July 31. The charges he faces include: 12 counts of third-degree sodomy, 24 counts of second-degree sex abuse, five counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, five counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, five counts of luring a minor, and one count of attempting to use a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

The abuse of the victim, who was 16 when it began, occurred between 2014 and 2017. It started the same year Carranza joined the Gresham Police Department. He came under investigation after the department received a complaint about his actions in November 2024. He was placed on administrative leave, with the Oregon State Police helming the investigation.

“Nobody is above the law. When a police officer breaks it, we have a duty to hold them accountable just like anyone else,” said Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez.

Next steps

Carranza is being held in the Clackamas County Jail without bail. He remains on administrative leave with the Gresham Police Department pending the criminal process and an internal review. The DA’s Office said the abuse was “not related to on-duty conduct or involved people associated with criminal investigations he worked.”

In a statement, the Gresham Police wrote that its officers and professional staff are “committed to improving the quality of life in the city of Gresham through service, integrity, and respect for the individual.”

“Criminal conduct by any employee of the department is a serious violation of these values. All members of the department are expected to meet the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct,” the statement said.

Carranza is scheduled to return to court Monday, Aug. 4.