Bulletin Board: July 30, 2025

To have your meeting or event listed on the community calendar, please send the information to Christopher.Keizur@theoutlookonline.com at least two weeks before the event’s scheduled date.

Events

Quidditch in the Park: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 31, at Sandy Bluff Park, 36910 Goldenrain St. Young witches and wizards will craft broomsticks before taking to the field to enjoy the fictional sport from the world of Harry Potter. Free cup of Butterbeer and popcorn. Costumes encouraged. Hosted by Sandy Public Library.

Centennial High Reunion: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at Blue Lake Park’s Shahala picnic shelter, 21224 N.E. Blue Lake Rd., in Fairview. Open to all graduates from the 1960s (Classes of 1961-1969). Bring your lunch and beverage, along with a lawn chair for added comfort. $5 park fee per car.

Garcia Birthday Bash: 2-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, at McMenamin’s Edgefield, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Property-wide party in honor of Jerry Garcia (Grateful Dead) with live music, lawn games, food and drink specials, more.

Estacada National Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, in Downtown Estacada, Highway 224 and Southeast Main Street. Hosted by the Traffic and Public Safety Committee. Local vendors, games/prizes for kids. Free to attend.

Yarn at the Barn: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Troutdale Historical Society Barn Exhibit Hall, 732 E. Historic Columbia River Highway. Bring fiber arts works in progress and explore museums. Guidance and starter supplies for all levels. Free, donations gratefully accepted.

Gresham Movies in the Park: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Pat Pfeifer Park, 120 N.E. 176th Ave. Double feature of “Mufasa: The Lion King” and “Angels in the Outfield.”

Quilt Guild Summer Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Mountainview Christian Church parking lot, 1890 N.E. Cleveland Ave. Huge fabric and craft sale with quilting tools, notions, rulers, thread, yarn, books, patterns and more. Proceeds benefit the charitable outreach of the Mt. Hood Quilt Guild.

Boring & Dull Day: 4:45-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Boring Station Trailhead Park, 28008 Keller Road. Parade, music, ice cream social, raffle.

Monday Movie Matinees: 1 p.m. every other Monday at the Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Movies are free; call 503-988-4860 for more info.

“How to Read a Book:” July 1 through Aug. 31 at the Sandy Public Library, 38980 Proctor Boulevard. Touring exhibit hosted by Monica Wood and supported by Lake Oswego Reads.

Tuesday Night Dance: 5-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday except holidays at the Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. The band Desert Dogs plays country music and more. $6 admission.

Bingo: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge No. 1805, 3330 N.E. Division St. Lodge opens at 4 p.m. Food is available for purchase. For more information, call 503-666-1805, ext. 0.

MHCC Planetarium Shows: 6:30 and 8 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. General admission: $5, students: $2, children 15 and younger: free. Learn more at mhcc.edu/planetarium.

Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays at MadCow Brewing Taproom, 686 N.W. Eastman Parkway. Beer and food for purchase.

Friday Night Basketball: Free practice, skill building, games Friday nights at H.B. Lee Middle School gym, 1121 N.E. 172nd Ave. Grades 6-8 play from 6-8 p.m.; Grades 9-12 play from 8-10 p.m. Registration and waiver are required. Visit GreshamOregon.gov/Basketball.

Saturday Night Basketball: Free practice, skill building, games Saturday nights at Friends of the Children, 424 N.E. 172nd Ave. Grades 6-8 play from 6-10 p.m.; Grades 9-12 play from 10 p.m. to midnight. Registration and waiver needed, visit GreshamOregon.gov/Basketball.

Troutdale Walking Tours: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday by appointment. Explore the city’s history with a walking tour from the Troutdale Historical Society. Three options: “G-rated” for all ages, “PG-13” for teens and up, “R-rated” featuring the rowdy side of town (brothels, saloons, old-time scandals). A minimum of five people for $50, with an additional $5 per person. Call 503-661-2164 for a reservation.

Gresham Senior Center Speaker Series: 1-2:30 p.m. every Friday at the Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Engaging presentation led by local experts, with topics focused on knowledge and support for seniors. To attend, RSVP by email to director@greshamseniorcenter.org

Live Music

Gresham Music Mondays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St.

Eldon T. Jones (Smooth jazz); Sonny Hess (Blues): Monday, Aug. 4

Trent Beaver (Americana); NW Playboys (Country): Monday, Aug. 11

Christopher Kern (Steel pan); Coloso (Reggae): Monday, Aug. 18

Gresham Wednesday Music in the Park, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

10 O’Clock Hill (Bluegrass): Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Butler Creek, 2808 S.W. Mawrcrest Ave.

Ache Son (Latin) and Tequilla Highway (Latin): Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Vance Park, 1400 S.E. 182 Ave.

Sandy Summer Sounds, 6-8 p.m. at Meinig Memorial Park, 17670 Meinig Ave.

Jukebox Heroes: Wednesday, July 30

The Revival Brothers Band: Wednesday, Aug. 13

McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 S.W. Halsey St., Troutdale

Tracy Kim’s Manouche Quintet featuring Keilimei: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 30

Tony Smiley: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 30

Galen Clark: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 31

The Old Yellers: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1 (Covers of Grateful Dead)

Bottleneck Blues Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6

Spinella’s, 436 N. Main Ave., Gresham

Alexa Wiley & Dan Haley: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 31

Eel Sallad: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2

Adam Black: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3

Dawid Vorster: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7

Chris Baron: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9

Ronnie Neighorn Family: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10

Rupert Wates: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12

Letty Isabel: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14

Lennon Holden: 5 pm. Sunday, Aug. 17

The Hoppy Brewer 328 N. Main Ave., Gresham

Dave Conway: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1

Fine as Wine: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9

Pushin’ Daisies: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16

Club Meetings

Mt. Hood Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, Mountainview Christian Church, 1890 N.E. Cleveland Ave., Gresham. The guild promotes the art and education of quiltmakers, as well as quilting techniques, patterns, and the history of quilting. Visit mthoodquiltguild.org for more information.

Gresham Senior Center: 6 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, 600 N.E. Eighth St., Room 130. All members are invited to attend. For more information, call the Senior Center at 503-988-4860 or Paul Nasiatka at 571-641-9617, trainbuf@starpower.net.

American Legion Post 30 of Gresham: 6 p.m., Third Thursday of each month, at the VFW post, 39 N.W. Third St. For more information, email sureword2@hotmail.com.

VFW Gresham United Post No. 180: 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 39 N.W. Third St., Gresham. First is a social meeting, and the third is a business meeting. Zoom info email zoom@vfwpost180.org.

Rotary Club of Gresham: Noon Wednesdays, Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 N.E. Division St., Gresham.

Rockwood Kiwanis Club: 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, Abby’s Pizza, 21255 S.E. Stark St., Gresham. Call 503-740-3541 for more information.

Rotary of the West Columbia Gorge: 7:30 a.m. Thursdays, Mt. Hood Room, McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 S.W. Halsey St., Troutdale.

Sandy Rotary Club: 4 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday at the Sandy Fire Annex, 17459 Bruns Ave., Sandy.

Gresham Breakfast Lions Club: 7 a.m. Thursdays, M&M Restaurant and Lounge, 137 N. Main Ave. For details, call Tom Slyter at 503-358-1313.

Soroptimist International of Gresham: noon, second and fourth Thursday of each month, Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 N.E. Division St.

Sandy Chapter, NW Steelheaders: 7-9 p.m., first Wednesday of each month, Sam Cox Building, Glenn Otto Community Park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale. Guests welcome. For more information, call Steve Rothenbucher at 503-257-0039.

Kiwanis Club of Damascus-Happy Valley: 7-8 a.m. Wednesdays, Pub 212 and Restaurant, 20400 S.E. Highway 212, Damascus.

Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, Troutdale/Corbett: 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, Sam Cox Building, Glenn Otto Community Park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale. Visit columbiagorgekiwanis.org for more information.

Sandy Kiwanis Club: 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the Sandy Fire Annex, 17459 Bruns Ave., Sandy. Visit sandykiwanis.org or call 971-255-7013 for more information.

Country Cut-Ups Square Dance Club: 7-10:30 p.m. first, fourth and fifth Saturday nights, 13987 S.E. Richey Road, Boring. Dance classes for new beginners start once a year in September, and the cost is $5 per class. For details, call Robert at 503-791-7779.

Mt. Hood Republican Women: 11 a.m. every second Wednesday. Join us for a discussion open to all members. For more information, send an email to MtHRW@yahoo.com. The group meets in September, October, November, February, March, April, May, and June. Meeting locations vary.

West Columbia Gorge Chamber: 8 a.m. Wednesday mornings. Different speakers weekly. The link to the virtual gathering is available on the West Columbia Gorge Chamber’s website at westcolumbiagorgechamber.com.

Government

Most of these government meetings are being held online. Please visit the group’s webpage for links to the online meeting and instructions on how to attend or comment.

Centennial School Board: 6:30 p.m., Second and fourth Wednesdays. For more information, visit csd28j.org/boardmeeting or call 503-760-7990.

Fairview City Council: 7-9 p.m. first Wednesday; 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesday; Fairview City Hall Council Chambers, 1300 N.E. Village St.

Gresham-Barlow School Board: 7 p.m., typically every first Thursday, Council Chambers, Public Safety and Schools Building, 1331 N.W. Eastman Parkway.

Gresham City Council: 4 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays, Council Work Session; 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays, Council Business Meeting. Meetings are streamed online at greshamoregon.gov/agendas and can be viewed on Zoom.

Mt. Hood Community College Board of Education: 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday, dates sometimes vary, Board Room, MHCC, 26000 S.E. Stark St.NEMCCA Safety and Information Meeting: 9:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday, Corbett Fire Hall, 36930 E. Historic Columbia River Highway.

Troutdale City Council: 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday, Kellogg Room, Police Community Center Building, 234 S.W. Kendall Court.

Reynolds School Board: 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday, with most meetings held in the Multipurpose Room at Reynolds High School, located at 1698 S.W. Cherry Park Road.

Wood Village City Council: 6 p.m., second Tuesday generally; Wood Village City Hall Council Chambers, 24200 N.E. Halsey St.

Support Groups

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: 1-2:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday of each month, Primrose Room, Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St.

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver’s Support: 1-2:30 p.m., fourth Wednesday of each month, Trinity Lutheran Church, 507 W. Powell Blvd., Gresham. For more information, contact Jeanette Vice at 503-666-4305.

Caregiver Support: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Connect with others caring for loved ones. Hosted by Mt. Hood Hospice. Visit mthoodhospice.com to find the link for the meeting.

Clutterers Anonymous Meeting: 5:30-7:00 p.m., Wednesdays, Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 SE Market St., Portland. A fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope to solve common problems of cluttering, hoarding and procrastination. Call 503-544-2146 or 503-674-8893 for more information.

TOPS Club: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, weigh-ins begin 4:30 p.m., at Clear Creek Church, 4100 S.E. 182nd Ave. Weight loss support group. For more information, email rosemarylgibson@gmail.com.

Gresham Parkinson’s Disease Support Group: 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Wood Village City Hall, 24200 N.E. Halsey St. For more information, please contact Kevin Mansfield at 503-278-0516, grandpakevin@msn.com, or Henry Tobeck at 503-489-5234.