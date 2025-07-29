A new film ‘To Kill A Wolf’ filmed in Mt. Hood National Forest and Gresham. Here’s the trailer.

Scenes from "To Kill A Wolf" were shot at Burns Feed Store in Gresham. (Courtesy photo: To Kill A Wolf)

"To Kill A Wolf (2025)" was filmed in the Mount Hood National Forest and Gresham. (Courtesy photo: To Kill A Wolf)

On the fringes of the Oregon wilderness two strangers with troubled pasts collide.

The reclusive woodsman discovers a teenage runaway hypothermic and barely conscious in the woods. He begrudgingly agrees to help the teen to her grandmother’s house. Those two unlikely companions make their way across the state, facing demons that haunt them both.

“To Kill A Wolf (2025)” is the feature-length directorial debut for Kelsey Taylor. After the film wowed in the festival circuit, the new drama/mystery is set to arrive in theaters across the country. It stars Maddison Brown, Ivan Martin and Kaitlin Doubleday. The runtime is 1 hour and 32 minutes.

The film is a modern retelling of “Little Red Riding Hood.” It is dark, though still suitable for families with parental guidance. It touches on sexual abuse and the silence that surrounds it — using the well-known story to bring viewers along.

“We hope that through ‘To Kill a Wolf’ audiences will take a more nuanced look at the black and white messaging of the original fairytale and the very real dangers that vulnerable young women encounter,” the production team said.

“To Kill A Wolf” was filmed locally. Many scenes were shot in the Mount Hood National Forest, near Zigzag Mountain and Rhododendron. Scenes were also filmed at Burns Feed Store, 29215 S.E. Orient Dr., with characters donning the popular shop’s uniform.

Watch the film

Local screenings are planned in Portland. Standard showings will be from Aug. 15-21 at Regal Fox Tower, 846 S.W. Park Ave. There will also be three Q&A screenings:

11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, with “Impact Panelists”

4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, with cast and crew

11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, with “Impact Panelists”

Get tickets online at tokillawolf.com