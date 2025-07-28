Estacada to celebrate National Night Out at Springwater Grange

Representatives of the Clackamas County Sheiff's Department will be on-hand at the Estacada National Night Out. (COURTESY: SPRINGWATER GRANGE #263)

Event set to take place Aug. 5

Springwater Grange #263 is excited to invite the community back to their hall and will be hosting a Community National Night Out event.

This family-friendly event takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 7-8:30 p.m. at 24591 Wallens Road, Estacada. Join in this fun event and connect with your neighbors. Representatives from the Estacada Fire and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department have been invited to drop by.

The Grange is looking forward to seeing their neighbors and will be serving refreshments, including hot dogs and floats.

For more details and information, visit the Springwater Grange #263 Facebook page at: facebook.com/SpringwaterGrange