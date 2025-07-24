Trader Joe’s nears grand opening of Gresham store

Work continues on the Trader Joe's in Gesham, which will open soemtime this year. (Staff photo Christopher Keizur)

Progress continues on the long-awaited opening of a Trader Joe’s in Gresham. City officials said it could happen as early as the end of the summer.

After decades of dreaming, the specialty grocer is nearing completion of its newest store in Oregon. Construction is ongoing at 2083 N.E. Burnside Road. That location was formerly Big Lots in the Oregon Trail Center.

“We’ve consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Gresham, Oregon,” Trader Joe’s wrote in a statement. “We are proud to be joining the neighborhood.”

Work crews still have a lot of work to do.

Trader Joe’s gutted the building it will move into, and significant interior renovations are needed to bring it up to the company’s lofty standards. That includes partitions, a new ceiling, restrooms and a loading dock, as well as all the branding updates.

“This is a huge win for our residents and a symbol of the progress we’ve made together,” Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall said. “The arrival of Trader Joe’s is a testament to the growing vibrancy and potential of Gresham.”

Gresham city leadership said the store could be open by the end of August. Trader Joe’s has not given an official first day, except to say that the grand opening will occur this year.

Coming to Gresham

Trader Joe’s first submitted its commercial permit application with the city of Gresham on Dec. 23. Gresham is part of the company’s latest expansion of 16 new stores across the country. The California-based grocer is already in 42 states.

The grocery store is known for its mix of “unconventional and interesting products” sold beneath the Trader Joe’s label. Mandarin orange chicken, cold brew coffee concentrate, chili and lime-flavored corn tortilla chips, dark chocolate peanut butter cups, everything bagel seasoning, and “Two Buck Chuck” wines.

The store also offers everyday essentials, including milk, eggs, meat, bakery items, fresh produce, cheese, and flowers.

For decades, East Multnomah County has clamored for a Trader Joe’s. It was one of the most requested things at listening sessions, surveys, town hall meetings, city council discussions, and everything in between.

Previous talks had fallen short, as the company typically seeks locations with a median household income exceeding $100,000, among other benchmarks, which East County failed to meet.

“(This) reflects years of strategic conversations and hard work by the city of Gresham,” said City Manager Eric Schmidt. “Trader Joe’s recognized what we’ve known all along — Gresham is a city of opportunity and growth.”

“We’re excited to welcome them to the community and look forward to the positive impact this will have on our economy and quality of life,” Schmidt added.