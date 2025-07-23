Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Howard Glenn Moen

August 15, 1929 – May 30, 2025

Howard Glen Moen, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and respected

businessman, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 in Gresham, Oregon.

As there was no hospital in Gresham at the time, Howard was delivered at Bushong Nursing Home by well-known Gresham doctor, Herbert H. Hughes on August 15, 1929. Howard lived his entire life in Gresham. Born to Parents George and Hazel Moen, he joined sister Arlene and later sister Marilyn to complete the family.

Howard graduated from Gresham Union High School, class of 1947, where he was a member of the Yell Team alongside long-time friend Marvin Ogle. Howard earned a degree in Business

Administration from Lewis and Clark College in 1951. Not long after graduating from college, Howard began his military service at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and served in the 82nd Airborne.

Howard lived a life marked by service, including serving alongside his father and later his son as a Gresham Volunteer Firefighter. He was a member of the Gresham Elks, The JC’s and as Vice

President of the East Multnomah County Junior Chamber of Commerce.

Howard began working at Moen Machinery alongside his father while in college and once he

assumed leadership of the business, he and Colleen spearheaded the effort to relocate from the

original location on Powell Blvd. to the current location on Hogan Rd. where he took on a new line of tractors manufactured by a Japanese company. Moen Machinery was one of the first Kubota tractor dealers in the US. He later added the Stihl and Honda lines of business. Howard had a keen awareness of the importance of selling quality equipment at a fair price.

Howard married Colleen Ickler in November of 1956. They lived over 60 years in the house they

moved into after their marriage. Into this house, they welcomed son Greg and daughter Cindy.

Outside of work, Howard embraced life fully. He was an avid golfer, a wine enthusiast, a jazz lover, and an adventurous traveler. His journeys took he and Colleen across the globe — through Europe, Asia, Egypt, and even Cuba — always with curiosity and appreciation for the people and cultures they encountered.

Howard was deeply devoted to his family. He is survived by his loving children, Greg Moen (Vicki) and Cindy Luebbers (Ron); his cherished grandchildren Justin, Jeff, Emily, and Rebecca; and his adored great-grandchildren Molly, Willa, Mac, Hoyt, Hawson, Declan, and Lowen. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 61 years, Colleen Moen, his parents, George and Hazel Moen, and sisters Arlene and Marilyn.

Howard’s legacy is one of strength, kindness, and unwavering love for his family and community. He will be remembered fondly and missed deeply by all who knew him.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all who befriended Howard and Colleen along their

journey and to those who lovingly and tenderly assisted him at the end of his life.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, August 24, 2025 at Persimmon County Club

from 2 – 4pm. Donations to Mt Hood Hospice