Hikers rescued in Columbia River Gorge after injury, 95-degree heat Published 9:17 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Two hikers, who were lost in the Columbia River Gorge in 95-degree weather without water, were rescued by volunteers after a long and harrowing response.

The duo called 911 at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, July 14. They were lost on the Rock of Ages Trail in the Gorge — the trailhead off the Historic Columbia River Highway near Oneonta Falls. In addition to the blistering heat, one had injured their ankle, and the other was experiencing hives. The first responders instructed the duo to stop moving while search and rescue coordinators planned the response.

Rock of Ages Trail is an unmaintained 10-mile loop with 3,000 feet of elevation gain. It is a difficult route — steep, long and with a creek crossing. Many consider it one of the most challenging hikes in the Gorge.

By 9:30 p.m., Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers were in the field. They climbed the rocky, rough trail at night. Despite obstacles, they arrived at the hikers’ location at 12:15 a.m. The volunteers gave them water and safely escorted them down the trail. All returned to the trailhead just before 2 a.m.

Rescuers said the hikers did the right thing. When you are lost, dehydrated, or need help, call 911 and stop moving. With more heat on the horizon, officials have tips for staying safe while hiking or being outdoors.

Heat safety tips