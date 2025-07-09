These Oregon natives were named WCL All-Stars Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The West Coast League announced its 2025 all-star teams Tuesday evening, with three Oregon natives earning WCL all-star honors.

The WCL is a collegiate summer baseball league operating throughout the Pacific Northwest. Its 17 teams range from as far north as Alberta, Canada and as far south as Springfield, Oregon. The WCL and similar collegiate leagues, such as the Cape Cod League in New England and the Northwoods League in the Midwest, provide college baseball players extra playing time after the conclusion of their school’s season.

The 2025 WCL All-Star Game begins at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16 at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham, Washington. The game will also be available to stream for free on MLB.com.

As one of the premier summer leagues in America, the WCL and its all-star game have been hotbeds for future college and professional baseball talent.

Both of Oregon State baseball’s No. 1-overall picks in the MLB Draft, Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles, 2019) and Travis Bazzana (Cleveland Guardians, 2024), played in the WCL prior to their professional careers. Minnesota Twins first-round pick Brooks Lee (Cal Poly) earned WCL All-Star honors in 2019, and Colorado Rockies top draft-selection Michael Toglia (Utah) won WCL MVP following the 2016 season.

The West Coast League selected 26 players from its North and South divisions to fill the two 2025 All-Star rosters. Bellingham Bells manager Ed Knaggs will lead the North Team while Portland Pickles skipper Mark Magdaleno manages the South Team.

The following are the three Oregonian ballplayers named 2025 WCL All-Stars.

Josh Schleichardt, 1B/OF, Portland Pickles

Outfielder/first baseman Josh Schleichardt is having a historic season for the WCL’s reigning champions, the Portland Pickles.

Schleichardt moved to Tigard at 6-years-old after being adopted from Ghana, Africa. He starred at third base for Tigard High School and was named a second-team all-league selection before transferring to Lakeridge ahead of his senior season. Schleichardt has had a number of stops in his collegiate baseball journey, spending time at Utah, Clark College in Vancouver, Washington and most-recently with DII Vanguard University in California.

Schleichardt broke out in a big way with Vanguard in 2024, posting a .305/.411/.603 slash line and bashing 10 home runs. His success has followed to Portland, tying the WCL’s single-season home run record with 15 bombs in just 31 games for the Pickles. Schleichardt has posted a 1.234 OPS heading into to the WCL All-Star Game, leading the league in home runs and RBI (50) as well as ranking top-five in batting average (.358) and hits (44).

He entered the transfer portal this offseason and is looking for a place to play in 2026 after receiving another season of collegiate eligibility.

Cooper Mullens, 2B, Springfield Drifters

Eugene native and Marist Catholic graduate Cooper Mullens was one of the Springfield Drifters’ two all-star selections.

Mullens was a three-time all-conference selection for the Spartans and an all-state first-team honoree as a senior. He committed to Michigan out of high school, making 28 appearances for Big Blue as a freshman in 2024 before redshirting his sophomore season. Mullens’ third season with the Drifters has been his best yet, slashing .312/.415/.385 ahead of the all-star break. The left-handed hitter made the all-star team as a second baseman, but Mullens has also played third and left field for the Drifters in 2025.

Mullens will be entering his redshirt-sophomore season in 2026 at Michigan.

Danny Wideman, CF, Marion Berries

Former West Linn High School standout Danny Wideman was the third and final Oregon native named to the 2025 WCL all-star rosters.

The centerfielder is an incoming freshman committed to the University of Oregon to play baseball. Prior to his graduation, Wideman was a two-sport stud for the Lions with five OSAA 6A State Championships — two in football, three in baseball — to show for it. Wideman played receiver for the West Linn football team and centerfield on the baseball squad, scoring 19 touchdowns and hitting .450 as a senior.

Now Wideman is breezing through the WCL before ever playing a college game, slashing .313/.442/.434 for the league’s newest team, the Marion Berries. He leads the Berries in both hits (26) and walks (19), logging four doubles and a pair of homers heading into the all-star break.

Wideman will be entering his freshman year at Oregon this fall.

2025 WCL All-Star Game rosters

North Division Position Players

C – Jason Green (Edmonton Riverhawks/Niagara)

C – Andrew Lamb (Bellingham Bells/USC)

1B – Jacob Hayes (Nanaimo NightOwls/Azusa Pacific)

1B – Logan Shepherd (Victoria HarbourCats/Mercer)

1B/3B – J.C. Allen (Victoria HarbourCats/UC San Diego)

1B/3B – Jack Johnson (Victoria HarbourCats/Baylor)

1B/3B – Trent Lenihan (Edmonton Riverhawks/British Columbia)

1B/OF – Jared Hall (Kamloops NorthPawks/Bethel [Tenn.])

2B – Talan Zenk (Nanaimo NightOwls/Everett CC)

2B/3B/SS – Tanner Beltowski (Victoria HarbourCats/Westmont)

3B – Nate Kirkpatrick (Bellingham Bells/VCU)

SS – Cade Martinez (Wenatchee AppleSox/San Diego)

SS – Robert Phelps (Edmonton Riverhawks/Reinhardt)

OF/SS – Brock Sell (Bellingham Bells/Stanford)

OF – Tommy Markey (Port Angeles Lefties/Fordham)

OF – Max Stagg (Edmonton Riverhawks/Central Arizona)

UTIL – Elijah Clayton (Kamloops NorthPawls/California)

North Division Pitchers

Carson Boesel (Wenatchee AppleSox/Washington)

Thomas Bridges (Victoria HarbourCats/Northwestern)

Mason Chien (Kamloops NorthPaws/Fraser Valley)

Gio de Graauw (Kelowna Falcons/Newman)

Mitch Haythorn (Wenatchee AppleSox/Northern Colorado)

Devyn Hernandez (Bellingham Bells/Cal State San Bernardino)

Keith Manby (Kamloops NorthPaws/Thompson River)

Joe Thornton (Wenatchee AppleSox/Gonzaga)

Preston Watkins (Bellingham Bells/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)

South Division Position Players

C – Isaiah Ibarra (Springfield Drifters/USC)

C – Xavier Rios (Corvallis Knights/CSUN)

1B – Easton Amundson (Bend Elks/MSU Denver)

1B – Tanner Kern (Walla Walla Sweets/Sacramento State)

1B/3B – Dominic Cadiz (Walla Walla Sweets/UCLA)

1B/OF – Josh Schleichardt (Portland Pickles/Transfer Portal)

2B – Kyle McDaniel (Portland Pickles/Utah Tech)

2B – Cooper Mullens (Springfield Drifters/Michigan)

SS – Andrew Estrella (Ridgefield Raptors/Loyola Marymount)

SS – Petey Soto, Jr. (Portland Pickles/Utah Tech)

3B/SS – Maddox Riske (Corvallis Knights/USC)

RF – Gunner Geile (Walla Walla Sweets/Arizona)

RF – Noah Karliner (Ridgefield Raptors/Cal State Dominguez Hills)

CF – Brock Ketelsen (Corvallis Knights/Stanford)

RF – Gavin Poffenroth (Cowlitz Black Bears/Skagit Valley)

LF – Aiden Taurek (Portland Pickles/Saint Mary’s)

CF – Danny Wideman (Marion Berries/Oregon)

South Division Pitchers

Alex Chavez (Marion Berries/Loyola Marymount)

Ryder Edwards (Portland Pickles/George Fox)

Zachary Fechtel (Portland Pickles/Texas Tech)

Ty Pangborn (Yakima Valley Pippins/Akron)

Erik Puodziunas (Bend Elks/Michigan)

John-Paul Sauer (Bend Elks/Tulane)

Dylan Smith (Portland Pickles/Northern Colorado)

J’Shawn Unger (Corvallis Knights/Iowa Western CC)

Steven Veresprey (Marion Berries/Willamette)