Tips to stay cool, safe during hot summer days Published 10:36 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Last summer was the hottest on record in North America, leading to a rash of urgent care visits tied to heat-related illness and injury. This year the 90-degree-plus days are already piling up.

Here are some tips to stay safe and cool on those hot days.

Stay cool

Drink plenty of fluids

Take cool showers or baths

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes

Avoid using your stove or oven

Care for others

Check on vulnerable neighbors, especially those living alone, twice a day

Watch for heat-related symptoms in seniors, young children and those with health conditions

Invite a friend to a splash pad, or air conditioned outing like a movie or museum

When outside

Limit outdoor activities to the coolest hours of the day

Rest often in shady or cool areas

Wear a wide-brimmed hat, wear sunscreen and bring water

Pet care

Keep pets indoors in a cool space during peak heat

Never leave pets in cars

If outside, ensure pets have shade and unlimited water

For cooling centers and relief resources in Multnomah County, visit multco.us/help-when-its-hot or call 211.