Bulletin Board: July 9, 2025 Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Events

Sandy Mountain Festival Parade: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 10, along Pioneer Boulevard from Tollgate to Wolf Drive in Sandy. Annual parade draws nearly 5,000 people and kicks off the Sandy Mountain Festival festivities.

Sandy Car Show: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Sandy Assembly of God parking lot, 39800 Highway 26, in Sandy. First annual event with cars, live music, local vendors and food trucks. Part of the 2025 Sandy Mountain Festival.

2025 Sandy Mountain Festival: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 12; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at Meinig Memorial Park, 17670 Meinig Ave., Sandy. 100 artists, shopping, live music, food.

Cemetery Tour: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 13. Meet at the parking lot of West Gresham Elementary, 330 W. Powell Boulevard. Free, no reservation required.

Wood Village City Nite Out: 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Wood Village Baptist Church, 23601 NE Arata Rd. Vendors, live music, dance contests, free food, bouncy houses, more.

Gresham Movies in the Park: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Red Sunset Park, 2403 N.E. Red Sunset Dr. Double feature of “Inside Out 2” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”

DIY Tie Dye: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at the Gresham History Museum, 410 N. Main Ave. Fundraiser during the Festival of the Arts. Materials provided, but participants can bring their own all-cotton shirt for discount.

Art Talk: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Gresham City Council Chambers, 1331 N.W. Eastman Parkway. Featuring artists from the Gresham Area League for the Arts “Play & Imagination Art Show.”

Troutdale Movies in the Park: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Imagination Station, 1900 S.W. Cherry Park Rd. Double feature of “Star Wars: A New Hope” and “Star Trek (2009)”

Monday Movie Matinees: 1 p.m. every other Monday at the Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Movies are free; call 503-988-4860 for more info.

“How to Read a Book:” July 1 through Aug. 31 at the Sandy Public Library, 38980 Proctor Boulevard. Touring exhibit hosted by Monica Wood and supported by Lake Oswego Reads.

Tuesday Night Dance: 5-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday except holidays at the Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St. The band Desert Dogs plays country music and more. $6 admission.

Bingo: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge No. 1805, 3330 N.E. Division St. Lodge opens at 4 p.m. Food is available for purchase. For more information, call 503-666-1805, ext. 0.

MHCC Planetarium Shows: 6:30 and 8 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. General admission $5, student $2, children 15 and younger free. Learn more at mhcc.edu/planetarium.

Trivia: 7 p.m. Fridays at MadCow Brewing Taproom, 686 N.W. Eastman Parkway. Beer and food for purchase.

Friday Night Basketball: Free practice, skill building, games Friday nights at H.B. Lee Middle School gym, 1121 N.E. 172nd Ave. Grades 6-8 play from 6-8 p.m.; Grades 9-12 play from 8-10 p.m. Registration and waiver needed, visit GreshamOregon.gov/Basketball.

Saturday Night Basketball: Free practice, skill building, games Saturday nights at Friends of the Children, 424 N.E. 172nd Ave. Grades 6-8 play from 6-10 p.m.; Grades 9-12 play from 10 p.m. to midnight. Registration and waiver needed, visit GreshamOregon.gov/Basketball.

Live Music

Gresham Music Mondays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St.

MHCC Kane St Combo (Jazz); The Bylines (Jazz): Monday, July 14

Zyanna (R&B); Michelle Lambert (Rock), Monday: July 21

Walter Willy’s El Cubano De Mexico (Latin); Dina y los Rumberos (Latin), Monday, July 28

Gresham Wednesday Music in the Park, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bodacious (Folk): Wednesday, July 9, at Nadaka Nature Park, 17615 N.E. Glisan St.

Eldon T. Jones (Smooth jazz): Wednesday, July 23, at Bella Vista Park, 401 N.W. Bella Vista Dr.

Sandy Summer Sounds, 6-8 p.m. at Meinig Memorial Park, 17670 Meinig Ave.

Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts: Wednesday, July 16

Jukebox Heroes: Wednesday, July 30

The Revival Brothers Band: Wednesday, Aug. 13

McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 S.W. Halsey St., Troutdale

Ben Larsen: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 9

Timothy James Band: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 9

Sonny Hess: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 10

Trevor Ras: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 11

Lewi Longmire: 7-9 p.m. Sunday, July 13

Chris Couch: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 16

Rose Gerber Band: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 16

The Old Yellers: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 17

Richard Gans: 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 18

Spinella’s, 436 N. Main Ave., Gresham

Letty Isabel: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 10

Trytones featuring Peter NG and

Ronnie Neighorn: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 13

Bees In A Bottle: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 17

Night Folk: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 19

Bryan Bielanski: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 20

The Hoppy Brewer 328 N. Main Ave., Gresham

Kivett Bedner Band: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 12

Fast Eddie: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 17

Woodlander: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 19

Pushin Daisies: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 26

Club Meetings

Mt. Hood Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. first Thursday of each month, Mountainview Christian Church, 1890 N.E. Cleveland Ave., Gresham. The guild promotes the art and education of quiltmakers and quilting techniques, patterns and history. Visit mthoodquiltguild.org for more information.

Gresham Senior Center: 6 p.m. second Wednesday of each month, 600 N.E. Eighth St. Room 130. All members invited to attend. For more information call Senior Center at 503-988-4860 or Paul Nasiatka at 571-641-9617, trainbuf@starpower.net.

American Legion Post 30 of Gresham: 6 p.m. Third Thursday of each month, at the VFW post, 39 N.W. Third St. For more information, email sureword2@hotmail.com.

VFW Gresham United Post No. 180: 6:30 p.m. first and third Wednesday of each month, 39 N.W. Third St., Gresham. First is social meeting, third is business meeting. Zoom info email zoom@vfwpost180.org.

Rotary Club of Gresham: Noon Wednesdays, Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 N.E. Division St., Gresham.

Rockwood Kiwanis Club: 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, Abby’s Pizza, 21255 S.E. Stark St., Gresham. Call 503-740-3541 for more information.

Rotary of the West Columbia Gorge: 7:30 a.m. Thursdays, Mt. Hood Room, McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 S.W. Halsey St., Troutdale.

Gresham Breakfast Lions Club: 7 a.m. Thursdays, M&M Restaurant and Lounge, 137 N. Main Ave. For details, call Tom Slyter at 503-358-1313.

Soroptimist International of Gresham: noon, second and fourth Thursday of each month, Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 N.E. Division St.

Sandy Chapter, NW Steelheaders: 7-9 p.m. first Wednesday of each month, Sam Cox Building, Glenn Otto Community Park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale. Guests welcome. For more information, call Steve Rothenbucher at 503-257-0039.

Kiwanis Club of Damascus-Happy Valley: 7-8 a.m. Wednesdays, Pub 212 and Restaurant, 20400 S.E. Highway 212, Damascus.

Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, Troutdale/Corbett: 6 p.m. first Thursday of each month, Sam Cox Building, Glenn Otto Community Park, 1102 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale. Visit columbiagorgekiwanis.org for more information.

Country Cut-Ups Square Dance Club: 7-10:30 p.m. first, fourth and fifth Saturday nights, 13987 S.E. Richey Road, Boring. Dance classes for new beginners start once a year in September and classes are $5 per class. For details, call Robert at 503-791-7779.

Mt. Hood Republican Women: 11 a.m. every second Wednesday. Join members for a discussion open to all. For more information send an email to MtHRW@yahoo.com. The group meets in September, October, November, February, March, April, May, and June. Meeting locations vary.

West Columbia Gorge Chamber: 8 a.m. Wednesday mornings. Different speaker weekly. Link to the virtual gathering is available on the group’s web page at westcolumbiagorgechamber.com.

Government

Most of these government meetings are being held online. Please visit the groups’ web page for links to the online meeting and instructions if you want to attend or comment.

Centennial School Board: 6:30 p.m. Second and fourth Wednesdays. For more information, visit csd28j.org/boardmeeting or call 503-760-7990.

Fairview City Council: 7-9 p.m. first Wednesday; 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesday; Fairview City Hall Council Chambers, 1300 N.E. Village St.

Gresham-Barlow School Board: 7 p.m. typically every first Thursday, Council Chambers, Public Safety and Schools Building, 1331 N.W. Eastman Parkway.

Gresham City Council: 4 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Council Work Session; 6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Council Business Meeting. Meetings streamed online at greshamoregon.gov/agendas and can be viewed on Zoom.

Mt. Hood Community College Board of Education: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesday, dates sometimes vary, Board Room, MHCC, 26000 S.E. Stark St.NEMCCA Safety and Information Meeting: 9:30 a.m. first Wednesday, Corbett Fire Hall, 36930 E. Historic Columbia River Highway.

Troutdale City Council: 7 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, Kellogg Room, Police Community Center Building, 234 S.W. Kendall Court.

Reynolds School Board: 7 p.m. fourth Wednesday, most meetings in the Multipurpose Room at Reynolds High School, 1698 S.W. Cherry Park Road.

Wood Village City Council: 6 p.m. second Tuesday generally; Wood Village City Hall Council Chambers, 24200 N.E. Halsey St.

Support Groups

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: 1-2:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday of each month, Primrose Room, Gresham Senior Center, 600 N.E. Eighth St.

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver’s Support: 1-2:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of each month, Trinity Lutheran Church, 507 W. Powell Blvd., Gresham. For more information, contact Jeanette Vice at 503-666-4305.

Caregiver Support: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Connect with others caring for loved ones. Hosted by Mt. Hood Hospice. Visit mthoodhospice.com to get link for meeting.

Clutterers Anonymous Meeting: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Gethesemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St., Portland. A fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope to solve common problems of cluttering, hoarding and procrastination. Call 503-544-2146 or 503-674-8893 for more information.

TOPS Club: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, weigh-ins begin 4:30 p.m., at Clear Creek Church, 4100 S.E. 182nd Ave. Weight loss support group. For more information email rosemarylgibson@gmail.com.

Gresham Parkinson’s Disease Support Group: 2 p.m. second Tuesday each month at Wood Village City Hall, 24200 N.E. Halsey St. More info contact Kevin Mansfield at 503-278-0516, grandpakevin@msn.com or Henry Tobeck at 503-489-5234.