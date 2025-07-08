Gresham Fire’s new Rescue 72 offers rapid medical response Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

On a summer afternoon, an alarm sounds — a man is choking, and an immediate emergency response is needed.

A pair of Gresham firefighters leapt into action thanks to the purchase of a new apparatus. Lt. Lloyd Nickson and Firefighter/Paramedic Chris Hatch hit the road in Gresham Fire’s Rescue 72, a small rig that allows for rapid deployment to medical emergencies.

That duo found a man who had managed to dislodge most of the food blocking his airway. But he still felt chest pressure. They checked his vitals and noticed troubling swelling in his legs. The man suffered from congestive heart failure, and the firefighters got him to the hospital for treatment.

“(With Rescue 72) we can answer more medical calls faster,” Nickson said. “And the rescue is quicker because it’s a smaller rig.”

Rescue 72 is Gresham Fire’s first new 911 vehicle in more than 30 years. It is able to respond to medical emergencies more quickly and efficiently than a fire engine. It also prevents valuable resources from being stretched thin.

The city began staffing that vehicle 24/7 in July. That means Gresham Fire now has two Rescue units serving its coverage area. Roughly 65% of calls are medical emergencies, and the units will focus on situations like heart attacks, strokes and falls.

While the vehicle was purchased using American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the staffing is funded by the successful passing of the Gresham Safety Levy.

“This is a step in the right direction,” Nickson said. “(The funding) increases staffing and gets more people on the fire scene. It also reduces our reliance on Portland.”

