Corbett, Sandy, Estacada plan night of fireworks on Fourth of July Published 5:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

It is a tradition that dates back to 1777 and the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Our forefathers decided to mark the occasion with fireworks, a common way to celebrate at the time. Displays were held in Boston and Philadelphia — the show in the City of Brotherly Love featured 13 rockets, representing each of the colonies, launched at the beginning and end of the show.

Things have gotten much grander since then.

Organizers have planned fireworks displays across the region to commemorate the Fourth of July.

Sandy Fourth of July Fireworks Show

When: Dusk, Friday, July 4

Where: Sandy High School, 37400 Bell St.

What: Clackamas County Bank and Sandy Parks sponsor the annual family-friendly show. A portion of Bell Street will be closed prior to the display and will remain closed for about 10 minutes after the show. Visitors are encouraged to park near the football field (the lot adjacent to the gym is closed).

Estacada 4th of July Parade and Fireworks Show

When: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, for the parade; 10 p.m. fireworks

Where: Parade route loops from Estacada High School; Fireworks also at the school

What: The 2025 holiday festivities have the extra distinction of also being the city’s 120th anniversary. The parade features floats, classic cars, animals and more. The route begins at the high school, travels along Main Street, and then loops back to the starting point via Southeast Fourth and Broadway Streets. Estacada Rural Fire District puts on the evening fireworks. The Downtown Estacada Commission helms the parade.

Corbett Fourth of July Fun Fest

When: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, parade; Dusk fireworks

Where: Historic Columbia River Highway, from Springdale to Corbett

What: A day filled with festivities. There is a pancake breakfast, parade, classic car cruise-in, live music, vendors, and fireworks. Visit tinyurl.com/4ccep7tp for a full list of events.