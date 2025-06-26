OPINION: HB2025 misses the mark for Oregon families Published 2:26 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

As a lifelong Oregonian, a father, and a grandfather, I’ve always believed in investing in our state’s future — but not at the expense of working families who are already struggling. The recently released House Bill 2025 (HB 2025), a transportation funding package, is being promoted as a solution to Oregon’s infrastructure needs. While investment in our roads and bridges is important, this bill is packed with new taxes and fees that place an unfair burden on hardworking Oregonians.

The proposal includes a 15-cent increase to the state gas tax over the next eight years, higher vehicle registration and title fees, a tax on vehicle sales and transfers, and a road usage charge targeting electric vehicle drivers. It also proposes a nearly tripled payroll tax for transit funding. For many families already grappling with rising costs at the grocery store, the gas pump, and the housing market, this is simply too much. The last thing Oregonians need is to be nickel-and-dimed just to get to work or pick their kids up from school.

Yes, Oregon’s transportation system needs attention — our roads are aging, congestion is worsening, and safety improvements are long overdue. But the answer isn’t to push through a bloated tax package that makes life more expensive for everyone. There are smarter, more responsible ways to fund these improvements without raising taxes across the board.

Rather than starting with higher taxes, we should begin by examining how current transportation dollars are spent. We must demand accountability, cut wasteful spending, and reallocate resources to prioritize what Oregonians use most—safe, reliable roads, bridges, and transit systems that actually serve working families. There is also room for increased efficiency and transparency within state agencies tasked with overseeing these projects.

Another major concern is how the money will be distributed. Too often, rural and suburban communities are left behind while resources are funneled into megaprojects and fringe priorities. HB 2025 spreads funding across a wide range of programs — some of which have merit—but many of which fail to address the day-to-day transportation challenges faced by the average Oregonian. We should be investing in infrastructure that supports small towns and local economies, not just the urban centers.

The people of Oregon need a transportation plan that reflects their priorities and respects their wallets. We can and should fix our infrastructure, but it must be done with careful planning, real accountability, and without forcing working families and small businesses to bear the brunt of the cost.

As someone who has spent a lifetime working in and advocating for my community, I know we can do better. Let’s put forward a transportation package that is truly for the people—one that strengthens our economy, keeps our roads safe, and lives within our means.

Matt Bunch is a member of the Clackamas County Fair Board and a past candidate for Oregon House District 51. He is a lifelong Oregonian, community leader, and advocate for local control and responsible government.