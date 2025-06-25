Published 4:38 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Larry Lee Benson

November 1, 1936 – May 25, 2025

Larry Lee Benson passed away peacefully at his home in Sandy, Oregon, on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 9:45 a.m., with his beloved wife of 68 years, Loretta, holding his hand.

Larry was born on the Benson family farm south of Sterling, Colorado, on November 1, 1936, to Barney and Ella Benson. He attended a country school near the farm through third grade, then moved with his family into Sterling, where he completed his education and graduated from Sterling High School in 1954. Following his calling, Larry moved to Los Angeles and attended Life Bible School, where he graduated in 1960.

On December 9, 1956, Larry married Loretta Carlson, in Chappell, Nebraska. Together, they raised two children, Bryan Douglas (Doug) and Lori Lynn.

Larry dedicated the early years of his career to pastoral ministry, leading congregations across the Midwest before moving the family to Powell River, British Columbia, in 1973 to continue his ministry. While in Powell River, he also hosted a radio program and was actively involved in summer youth camps, two passions he treasured deeply.

In 1978, Larry faced a health setback that led him to step away from ministry and relocate his family to Portland, Oregon. There, he began a successful second career selling RVs before later joining Loretta in real estate. He eventually took on the management of investment properties, a role he enjoyed until his retirement, when the business was passed on to his daughter, Lori.

Larry and Loretta shared many happy years in retirement, traveling in their RV with friends and family and embracing the snowbird lifestyle. They also traveled abroad often, spending meaningful time in Norway and Sweden, places connected to Larry’s heritage. The couple lived in Gresham and Portland before relocating to a senior living community in Sandy, Oregon, in 2024 to be closer to family.

Larry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had a deep love for his family and took pride in their accomplishments and the lives they built. He enjoyed traveling and fishing, especially with his son. Whether on the river or the ocean in his small boat, fishing was his favorite pastime. He was known for his integrity, steady presence, and quick wit. Larry’s sense of humor and warmth left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Larry is survived by his wife, Loretta; his children, Doug (Angie) and Lori (Greg); his brother Lanny and sister Carol; grandchildren Jeni (Neil) Boden, Dylan (Katie) Giltinan, Jane (Michael) Great, Sara (Matt) Edwards, Jessica (Jason) Reid, Michelle Benson, and Bryan Douglas Benson Jr.; great-grandchildren Jack Kelly, Paxton Boden, Reese Kelly, Lincoln Edwards, Bennett Boden, Henry Reid, Archer Edwards, London Great, Ezra Edwards, Hayden Reid, Brooks Edwards, and Penny Great; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Ella Benson, and his brothers Russell, Robert, David, and Roy.

Larry’s legacy of faith, kindness, humor, and love for his family will live on in the many lives he touched. He will be deeply missed