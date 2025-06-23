Estacada installs stop signs, speed bumps throughout city Published 12:26 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Don’t let muscle memory take over during your next trip to Estacada, as the city has made some changes to local roadways to improve safety.

The traffic control changes include:

New speed bumps have been installed on Northwest Hill Way

Southeast Oak View Lane now has a 20 MPH speed limit

Stop signs have also been added at a trio of intersections:

10th and Broadway (near the River Mill Elementary School fields)

Hill Way and Cemetery Road

Fourth Avenue and Main Street

The changes are part of the city’s ongoing efforts to create a safer environment for pedestrians and drivers.