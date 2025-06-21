Read about what’s going on around Estacada! Published 12:00 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025

Have an event you’d like to see in the newspaper? Send a description with relevant information to steve.brown@theoutlookonline.com by noon Thursday for inclusion in the following week’s paper. Include any relevant photos.

Events

Estacada Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays now through Sept. 27, at 502 S.E. Main St., featuring fresh produce, local crafts and live music.

Concerts in the Park-Ellen Whyte: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Wade Creek Park, 915 N.W. Wade St. Bring your family and lawn chairs and enjoy music by Ellen Whyte performing her signatures blues, jazz and funk. Visit www.ellenwhyte.com

Most Popular 1 Free Concerts in the Park series returns in Estacada

Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, beginning at Estacada High School and traveling through downtown Estacada and a return to the high school.

Fourth of July Fireworks: 10 p.m. near the high school.

Arts at the Creek: noon to 6 p.m. July 26. A local art and music festival at the Wade Creek Amphitheater and Park, 915 N.W. Wade St., Estacada.

Bingo: Cash prizes, family friendly and dinner specials available. 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Estacada Moose Lodge, 29788 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Everyone welcome, membership is not required.

Pickleball: Grace Crossing Bible Church hosts pickleball from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. Open to anyone and play takes place in the church’s gymnasium, 29101 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Slots limited, please sign up at playtimescheduler.com.

Grief Group: Clackamas Valley Baptist Church hosts a grief group at 2 p.m. Mondays at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road.

Community Breakfast: Estacada Community Outreach hosts a free breakfast from 8-11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month at Clackamas Valley Baptist Church, located at 29275 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. For more information, call 503-630-5484.

Take off Pounds Sensibly: TOPs meets 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Estacada Community Center, 200 S.W. Club House Drive.

Estacada Public Library

Library hours: The library building at 825 N.W. Wade St. is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; from from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 503-630-8273 or visit cityofestacada.org/library.

A-Z: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Stories, music and play for children birth to age 2 and kids new to story times. Focus is on early literacy, the alphabet, and fun. Drop-ins welcome. Class size limited to 25 children.

LEGO Club: 1-3 p.m. every third Saturday. All ages welcome. Participants can create under the direction of a LEGO guru. Builders younger than 8 years old must have a caregiver present.

Me & My Story Time & Playgroup: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Thursdays. Stories, songs, snack and playtime for ages 3-4 and their grownups, focusing on preschool skills and kindergarten readiness. Drop-ins welcome. Class size limited to 25 children.

Ukulele Jam Group: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays. Are you interested in learning to play the ukulele or want to play with a group? Come strum along with us. Extra ukuleles are available for check out at the library. All levels of experience welcome.

Public Meetings

Estacada School Board: Recurring at 7 p.m. every second Wednesday of each month, Room 35, Estacada High School, 355 N.E. Sixth Ave. and live-streamed on YouTube.

Estacada City Council: These meetings are recurring at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Mondays of each month, at City Hall and live-streamed. For a link visit the city web page and click on agendas and minutes section.

Cemetery Maintenance District: 9 a.m. first Thursday of each month. Eagle Creek Saloon, 25960 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. All are welcome.