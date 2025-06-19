Free Concerts in the Park series returns in Estacada Published 2:56 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

As the community of Estacada grows, as do the opportunities of things to do around town.

The Concerts in the Park series has returned this summer with a varied line-up of artists.

The Estacada Parks and Recreation Commission facilitates the free summer concert series, with all concerts held on select Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. through out June-August. The event is BYOLC — bring your own lawn chair, and takes place at the Wade Creek Community Room, 915 N.W. Wade St., Estacada.

The summer concert schedule is:

June 26: Ellen Whyte (Blues, Jazz, Funk) More info on the artist: ellenwhyte.com

July 10: Rae Gordon (Blues) More info on the artist: raegordon.com

July 24: Infamous Soul (Classic Rock) More info on the artist: infamoussoul.com

August 7: Eric Savage Band (Classic Rock, Blues, Reggae)

August 21: NW Playboys (Country) More info on the artist: northwestplayboys.com



For more information about the concert series or other city events, contact Estacada City Hall at 503-630-8270, or visit cityofestacada.org.