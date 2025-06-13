Free summer meals available for children in Estacada Published 11:00 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Summer meals are being offered for children across Oregon. (Courtesy Photo: USDA)

Oregon youths ages 1 to 18 can receive free summer meals at schools, libraries, parks and community centers as the Summer Food Service Program begins for the season.

Nearly 700 sites across Oregon are participating in the summer meals program, and many have already begun serving a mix of breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Some sites will begin serving meals later this month and continue into July or August.

There are three sites for either eat-on-site or to-go meals for students in Estacada, including the following:

Estacada City Hall, 475 S.E. Main St.

July 8 through Aug. 14

One meal to-go offered Monday-Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Two meals to-go offered Thursday (with one intended to be for Friday lunch)

Contact: 503-630-6871

Estacada High School, 355 N.E. 6th Ave.

July 8 through Aug. 14

Monday through Thursday

Meals must be eaten on site.

Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.

Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Contact: 503-630-6871

Estacada Skate Park/Library, 825 N.W. Wade St.

July 8 through Aug. 14

Monday through Thursday

Meals must be eaten on site.

Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Contact: 503-630-6871

Roughly 1.43 million meals in Oregon were served in summer 2024, according to Oregon Department of Education spokesperson Peter Rudy. The program is mostly federally funded, but Oregon pays an additional five cents for every meal served, he said.

Each site has designated meal times, with some offering a to-go option, games and reading activities. Meals are open to all families without paperwork, income verification and regardless of immigration status.

To find a meal site, call 2-1-1 or go to the USDA’s Summer Meals Site Finder at fns.usda.gov/summer/sitefinder.

This article was originally published by Oregon Capital Chronicle and used with permission. Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom and can be reached at info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com.

Estacada News Associate Editor Brit Allen contributed local information to this story.