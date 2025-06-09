Today’s high in Gresham should give way to cooler temps later in the week Published 11:01 am Monday, June 9, 2025

“Sunny and hot” sums up today’s weather in East Multnomah County, Sandy and Estacada, with the afternoon temp expected to reach 96 degrees. NOAA has issued a heat advisory through 10 p.m. Monday.

Temps should drop beginning Tuesday, just in time for the final push into Graduation Week. Tuesday should reach only into the high 80s with light wind.

That’s good news for the schools planning outdoor commencement ceremonies, like Estacada, and for families planning outdoor graduation parties later this week.

Wednesday’s high should moderate to the low 80s, and Thursday’s high is forecast into the upper 70s, then hovering in the low 70s through Sunday, June 15 (Father’s Day).

There is a possibility of a few showers on Friday morning, but other than that, the forecast is calling for a dry week.

Here’s a quick reminder of upcoming commencement events covered by The Outlook, Sandy Post and Estacada News: