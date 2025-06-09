Published 11:32 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Russell “Rusty” James Beachell

December 18, 1948 – June 2, 2025

Rusty passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, June 2, 2025, after a hard fought battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He is survived by his wife, Myrna Beachell, sister, Sandra Moore, brother, Toby Beachell, daughter, Keri Reagan, son, Marshall Beachell, step-son, Gary Nelson, step-daughter, Denise Blaylock, and 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Rusty was born to Mel and Berta Beachell in Vancouver, Washington. After graduating from Centennial High School, he held various jobs before becoming a delivery driver for Franz Bakery and eventually started his own construction business – Russell Beachell Construction, which he finally retired from after 30 years of impeccable service.

Rusty was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed everything from driving jeeps and riding quads at the beach to years of hunting and fishing throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming. He and his wife Myrna spent several years competitive bass fishing and won many awards and trophies. He loved fishing the rivers and lakes in Oregon and especially loved taking his jet boat up the Deschutes River to fish for steelhead. Rusty traveled to different places to hunt, but always looked forward to deer and elk hunting with family and friends in LaPine, Oregon. He spent many hours duck, pheasant, turkey and bear hunting and it was said that if there was water he’d fish it and if there were mountains he’d hunt them and that he did. He and his wife valued their time together, whether traveling on their Harley Davidson motorcycle, hunting, fishing or just relaxing and planting flowers on their property.

Rusty had a life well lived and made many very special friends along the way and created a lifetime of memories and amazing stories, that we will all hold dear and reminisce with when we need warmth in our hearts or a good laugh, because this man had a sense of humor like no other. He was a loving and caring man and someone you could always count on in a time of need. We are all better people for having known and shared in the life of Russell “Rusty” Beachell.

Rusty had requested that there be no funeral service, but if you’d like, you may make a donation in Rusty’s name, to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) or Ducks Unlimited.