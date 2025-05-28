Estacada man accused of trafficking 270 pounds of meth Published 1:25 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

An Estacada man is facing federal charges after he was caught transporting 270 pounds of methamphetamine from Southern California into Oregon.

Anthony Barrera, 29, has been charged by criminal complaint with possessing methamphetamine and cocaine with the intent to distribute, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon announced Tuesday, May 28.

According to court documents, investigators learned an alleged drug trafficker, later identified as Barrera, had rented a vehicle to transport large quantities of drugs. On Saturday, May 24, officers found Barrera driving the rental car northbound on Interstate 5. They followed him to a rest area near Roseburg where he was arrested without incident.

A federal search warrant on the rental car led to the seizure of 270 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of cocaine, which were concealed in the backseat and cargo area of the car. A search of Barrera’s home found two firearms hidden under the floor of a closet.

Barrera appeared in federal court Tuesday before a U.S. magistrate judge. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings. The FBI and Multnomah County Dangerous Drug Team is helming the investigation. Charlotte Kelley, assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon, is prosecuting.