Cynthia Johnson

Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Cyndy Johnson passed away on May 7, 2025 after a long battle with Dystonia.

She grew up in Hillsview (Gresham,OR). Graduated from Sam Barlow HS. Played clarinet in the band. Was Neptunes Daughter for Columbia River Yacht Club. Worked at US Bank then volunteered at the Oregon Humane Society as a Rabbit advocate. She enjoyed camping & hiking at the coast & the Mt Hood area. She also enjoyed designing/ making handmade cards for her church to mail to those celebrating anniversaries, birthdays, etc.

Married Kirk Johnson in 2004. He was a great caregiver for her, which allowed her to remain at home during the final stages of her disease.

Cyndy is survived by her husband, Kirk, her children Justin & Nicole Lipp and siblings Linda Thompson, Sandi King, Debbie Carpenter, Terri Tangen, Dana Varayne, Randy Bryson and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Steve & Dannette Miller were supportive family members that she loved & cherished their companionship. Cyndy is preceded in death by her parents, Bill & Nelda Bryson; sister, Glenda; nephews Andrew & Troy.

Celebration of life will be held on June 14th @ 10:00am at Family Worship Center 5001 Powell Blvd. Portland, OR. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rabbit Advocates of Oregon.