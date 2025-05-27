Crash victims from Highway 224 collision airlifted by Life Flight to area hospital Published 12:32 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Two people were transported via Life Flight following a collision between a car and a motorcycle southeast of Estacada on Sunday evening, May 26.

The wreck happened at Milepost 45 of Highway 224 on the Mt. Hood National Forest.

Crews were sent to the scene at about 5 p.m., arriving to find two people with injuries.

An off duty Hillsboro firefighter was on scene to perform life-saving measures before the arrival of medics.

The condition of those involved in the wreck was not released.

Estacada Fire responded to the scene with one engine, a rescue unit, one chief; in addition another chief and volunteers staffed the station and landed the second Life Flight.