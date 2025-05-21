Brian Hone leads contested race for board Position 4 of Estacada Rural Fire District Published 4:35 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Matt Silva has won reelection to Position 1 on the Estacada Rural Fire District Board of Directors, while the outcome of the race for Position 4 is trending in favor of Brian Hone.

Hone has received nearly 50% of the votes in the three-way race that includes Travis Kanoff (36.65%) and Paris Fettig (13.58%), as of results released at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 21. Hone is the likely victor, though results are unofficial at this time. The trio ran to replace Director Matt Day, who did not seek reelection.

Silva ran unopposed in his race, and easily cruised to the win.

The district is led by a five-member board that meets the third Tuesday of each month.

The Estacada Fire District covers approximately 88 square miles in Clackamas County, including the communities of Estacada, Eagle Creek, Currinsville, Dodge, Garfield, George, Springwater, Tracy and Viola, serving a population of about 15,000.

The district responds to more than 1,300 calls for service each year, with more than 70% of these being emergency medical calls.