Behrman defeats Andrews to retain seat on Estacada School Board Published 8:29 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Joe Behrman has emerged as the clear winner of the only contested race for the Estacada School Board, outdistancing his challenger Nicole Andrews in the May 20 Special Election.

Behrman, with 60.43% of the votes, retains his board seat. Andrews received 39.57% of the vote tally, which was released at 8 p.m. Tuesday by Clackamas County Elections. The results are unofficial until the county certifies the election.

In the lead up to the election, Behrman told the Estacada News that he’s running to continue work already in progress and to hold Estacada Schools accountable for putting a strategic plan into action as the school district face’s increasing growth in enrollment,

“I will continually push for excellence, ask tough questions, ensure financial transparency, and listen to the constituents in Zone 5 to ensure our schools reflect the values of our community.” Behrman said.

Behrman is a longtime Estacada resident and is the owner/CEO of M2 Integration, an Estacada-based business.

He is the father of two past/current Estacada students and has served on the School Board since 2016.

He is a member of the Board of Directors for the National Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (NJATC) and the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

“I am committed to utilizing my business acumen and passion for the Estacada community to find solutions that support continued growth in our community—particularly within the school district—while maintaining the highest standards and fiscally responsible budgeting,” he said.

Other Board Races

Rosa Martinez (Zone 1), Whitney Lohmeier (Zone 2) and Will Johnson (Zone 4) — as expected – have been reelected to the School Board. All three incumbents ran unopposed.

Martinez said she is committed to supporting students, teachers and families.

Lohmeier said she believes in the power of education to shape futures, build stronger communities, and create opportunities for every student, no matter their background.