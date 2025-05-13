May 8 residential fire displaces three people in Estacada Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Three Estacada residents have been displaced from their home, but are thankfully mostly unharmed after a residential fire on Northwest Cazadero Court on Thursday, May 8, which was determined to be started by an improperly disposed of cigarette.

Around 6:22 p.m., Estacada Fire District responded to the fire after multiple people called to report “a large plume of black smoke coming from a home.”

Within five minutes of the report, the first engine arrived on scene. Additional resources were quickly called in and it was determined that there was a person inside the house requiring rescue.

Crews successfully located and extracted the person from inside the home, finding that they’d only sustained minor injuries and were not in need of hospital services.

The three residents who were displaced by the fire were all evaluated at the scene.

Assistance on this call was provided by Clackamas Fire District, AMR and Clackamas County Sheriff deputies. Twenty firefighters, nine fire engines, two chief officers and one chaplain responded.

The total cost of damages from the fire were estimated to be around $85,000.