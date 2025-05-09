Website refresh coming May 9: What Estacada subscribers should expect during the transition Published 5:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Dear Valued Subscriber,

Our website is getting a new look. Starting May 9, 2025, the Gresham, Estacada and Sandy

websites will debut a cleaner, more streamlined design while maintaining all the content you

know and love.

You’ll still have access to your favorite features, including the eEdition—an exact replica of the

print version—along with tools to manage subscriptions, place classified ads, comment on

stories, sign up for newsletters, and stay up-to-date with the latest breaking news.

As we implement these changes, you may notice more frequent requests to enter your

username and password — or, in some cases, fewer requests. These adjustments are

temporary as we fine-tune the system.

Please note: During this transition, our archives of past stories will be temporarily unavailable.

We are working on moving our years of coverage to the new website.

We appreciate your patience during this exciting time of transition.

If you need assistance with your digital subscription, please contact 503-620-9797 or email

subscriptions@theoutlookonline.com, subscriptions@sandypost.com or

subscriptions@estacadanews.com.

Thank you!

Steve Brown, publisher

Steve. Brown@theoutlookonline.com