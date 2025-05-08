Heidi Prokop announces resignation leaving vacancy on Estacada City Council Published 1:26 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

The Estacada City Council is once again seeking a new councilor.

Councilor Heidi Prokop has announced her intention to resign from the seat she’s held since January 2023.

Prokop told her colleagues during the council during the April 28 meeting that it was “with a heavy heart” that she needed to step away from the position.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly, but due to changes in my work schedule, I’m no longer able to give this role the time and attention it deserves,” Prokop said on Monday. “As an introvert, stepping into public service was a challenge — one I took on with purpose. I made it a mission to push myself to engage in spaces that often felt uncomfortable and to grow through that discomfort.”

Prokop spoke of how serving on council also pushed her to grow in ways she hadn’t expected, and that she’s “grateful for what I’ve learned about leadership, about the city and about myself.”

“Serving this community has been a true honor,” Prokop explained. “I’ve been proud to represent our residents, advocate for equity and work towards policies that are sustainable, compassionate and inclusive. I’m thankful for the trust placed in me and for the support from my colleagues, city staff and everyone who has been a part of this work.”

The city has opened the application process to replace Prokop on the council as her last meeting will be June 9. Whoever is appointed will serve the remainder of Prokop’s term that expires Dec. 31, 2026.

To qualify for consideration, you must be an eligible elector under state law, have resided within the city limits for at least one year immediately preceding appointment, and not be an employee of the city of Estacada.

“As I get ready to step away, I want to encourage anyone who shares the values I brought to this role to think about applying for the open seat,” Prokop added. “Our city needs leaders who listen with empathy, lead with integrity and always remain focused on the people they serve. If that sounds like you, this is your moment. Thank you all for the opportunity to serve. I’ll continue to be a proud and engaged member of this city, and I’m excited to see the great work that lies ahead.”

Application forms are now available online at tinyurl.com/39ca2jnw or by calling City Hall at 503-630-8270. Applications can be submitted electronically, emailed to main@cityofestacada.org, or mailed to P.O. Box 958, Estacada, OR 97023, and must be received by 5 p.m., June 2.

Appointment will be made by the City Council, and the appointed councilor will take office at the next council meeting after June 9.